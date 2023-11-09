Bawumia makes historic visit to NPP HQ; pledges to work with all stakeholders for victory in 2024

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic and flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, paid a courtesy call on the National Executive body of the NPP and staff at the headquarters of the Party.



His visit was to officially engage the national leadership of the Party following his election as flag bearer of the NPP on November 4, 2023. In his welcome address, Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party, praised Dr. Bawumia and his entourage for their prompt visit to the Party headquarters despite the heavy toll of the just ended flagbearership campaign and assured that the leadership of the Party would work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to secure a historic victory in 2024.



In his opening address, Dr. Bawumia thanked the national leadership of the Party for the warm reception and praised them for their sacrifice towards the successful organisation and conduct of the Party’s Presidential Primaries which he noted, has been described by all and sundry as transparent, free and fair.



He assured that as leader of the Party, he would serve as a father to all stakeholders regardless of class, religion, identity and place of origin. He also noted that he was excited about working with all stakeholders of the Party and pledged to urgently engage other aspirants of the Party’s Presidential Primaries.



Dr. Bawumia also indicated that as leader of the Party, he will at all times be opened to the opinions, advice and suggestions of all Party stakeholders as he seeks to rally the rank and file of the Party for victory. He pledged that his office would be accessible to all Party members and also collaborate with the headquarters of the Party, which he remarked, serves as the engine of the NPP.



In a brief closing address, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, National Chairman of the Party, reiterated the need for unity and collaboration amongst all stakeholders of the Party.



Other national officers in attendance were Mr. Danquah Smith Buttey, National First Vice Chairman; Madam Rita Asobayire, National Second Vice Chairperson; Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Third Vice Chairperson; Dr. Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer; Mr. Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser; Madam Kate Gyamfua; National Women’s Organiser, Mr. Salam Mustapha; National Youth Organiser, and Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa; National Nasara Coordinator.



The meeting was also graced by Mr. Haruna Mohammed; Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko; Deputy General Secretary, Mr. Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja; Deputy National Organiser, Mr. Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei; Deputy National Organiser, Mr. Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde; Deputy National Youth Organiser, Miss Sandra Sarkodee-Addo; Deputy National Youth Organiser, Hajia Safia Mohammed, Deputy National Women’s Organiser, Miss Miriam Awurama Duah; Deputy National Women’s Organiser, Mr. Abdul Taric Bonsu; Deputy Nasara Coordinator, Hajia Ayesha Yussif; Deputy National Nasara Coordinator,



Also in attendance were Mr. William Yamoah; Director for Finance and Administration, Mr. Richard Ahiagbah; Director for Communications, Dr. Ernest Owusu-Kumih; Director for Research, Mr. Evans Nimako; Director for Elections, Mr. Gary Nimako Marfo; Director for Legal Affairs and Mr. Kwadwo Afari, Director for Protocol.



Dr. Bawumia was accompanied Mr. Fred Oware, Dr. Augestine Blay, Mr. Samuel Awuku and Mr. Anthony Abayifa Karbo.