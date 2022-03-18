Bawumia made it look like he could change Ghana with a magic wand – Kwasi Pratt

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Pratt calls for change in leadership style



Bawumia's magic clearly not working, says Kwesi Pratt



Pratt calls for non-partisanship consensus building



Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has expressed disappointment in the current leadership of the country.



Appearing on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Mr Pratt singled out Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as having made it look like he had magical powers to turn the country's economy around.



"This morning, I am sitting here, and I am watching some of the videos which are being played as part of this programme. I am watching the videos, and I feel sad. I feel so very sad about this young man that we are told was an economist who became vice president and so on. And who made it look like just with a magic wand he can transform the Ghanaian economy onetime," Mr Pratt said.



Alluding to prevailing economic conditions, including the rate of the cedi against the dollar and the erratic increment in fuel prices, Mr Pratt said the supposed magic of Mr Bawumia is "clearly not working."



"So what is happening to us? Look at petroleum prices. Look at food production! It is really, really sad," he added.



He acknowledged that the problems being experienced were not new but was quick to mention that the current situation is worse.



He proffered that the current situation requires a change in leadership style, which leverages consensus-building devoid of partisanship.



"The one thing which pains me is that we are facing this reality, and it is obvious that where we've come to, we need a new style of leadership. We need new commitment, and we need some level of consensus building in order to get out of this jam.



"Look at the style of leadership we have today. Still strictly on the path of partisanship, teasing and so on. Is that what will resolve these serious economic problems," he questioned.



