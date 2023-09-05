Bawumia losing NPP primaries will be the 8th Wonder of the World – Ashanti Regional Minister

Politics of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister has stated that results of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recently held special delegates conference will repeat itself in their upcoming general delegates congress on November 4, 2023.



According to the regional minister, the chance of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia being elected as the party’s flagbearer is very high and the possibility of any other outcome is almost impossible.



“A lot of times in such contests, the one who leads in the first round goes on to win,” he told Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show on Monday, 4 September, 2023.



Informed by the host about the possibility of his expectation not happening, a highly optimistic Osei-Mensah said that will count as the newest of the famous World Wonders.



“It will be one of the miracles on earth if there’s a change. If it does happen and that is why I say, it will be a miracle, other than that, it will be the eighth of the Seven Wonders of the World because I don’t see what can make it change,” he stated.



Dr Bawumia came tops during the special delegates vote of August 26, 2023, when a selected college voted to reduce the number of candidates in the NPP flagbearer race from 10 to five.



The vice president swept over 600 votes representing over 68% of the total votes cast.



The party in November will hold a final election to elect a flagbearer from the shortlisted five candidates.







GA/SARA



