Bawumia lists 16 'impossible' ideas Akufo-Addo has made possible

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has listed 16 achievements that point to the fact that his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is an expert at making what seems impossible possible.



Bawumia in a dig at the main opposition National Democratic Congress via a Facebook post dated August 19, 2021; slammed the NDC for its dogged position that government's Agenda 111 was unachievable within stated deadlines.



According to Dr Bawumia, many of the promises of the New Patriotic Party government were considered impossible by the opposition but the party and the government have fulfilled them and made them possible.



"Thankfully, we have been blessed with a party and a president with a can-do spirit that can make many things that appear impossible to be possible," his post concluded.



Find the 16 listed impossible to possible achievements



1. When we proposed the restoration of teacher trainee allowances they said it was impossible.



2. When we proposed the restoration of nursing trainee allowances they said it was impossible.



3. When we proposed the Sinohydro barter agreement they said it was impossible.



4. When we proposed a reduction in electricity prices they said it was impossible.



5. When we proposed the introduction of drones to deliver medicines and blood they said it was impossible.



6. When we proposed one district one factory they said it was impossible.



7. When we proposed one constituency one ambulance they said it was impossible.



8. When we proposed NABCO they said it was impossible.



9. When we proposed one village one dam they said it was impossible.



10. When we proposed the Zongo Development Fund they said it was impossible.



11. When we proposed the National Digital Property Address System they said it was impossible.



12. When we proposed a policy of no guarantors for student loans they said it was impossible.



13. When we proposed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President, they said it was impossible.



14. When we proposed Agenda 111 to construct district hospitals in all districts and new regional hospitals they are saying it is impossible.



15. When we proposed the reduction in taxes, they said it was impossible.



16. When we proposed free Senior High School (Free SHS) and free TVET, they said it was impossible.



