Bawumia-led NPP to win Election 2024 with 50.9% with 153 seats - Kumasi-based prophet

Politics of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Kumasi-based Prophet who is famously credited with predicting election results accurately has once again prophesied victory for the ruling NPP in the 2024 elections with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as its flagbearer.



Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah of the Charismatic Temple International Ministry located at Asenua says the ruling party will secure 50.9% in the Presidential elections and 153 seats come December 7, 2024.



"The NPP will surely emerge victorious in the 2024 elections; Dr Bawumia will be their flagbearer and he will win 13 regions out of 16 whilst the NPP will secure 153 seats to lead Parliament " Prophet Kusi Appiah stated.



"Dr Bawumia will secure 64% of the votes in the NPP Presidential primaries by winning 13 out of the 16 regions" He predicted



According to him, the current Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi holds the key to the victory of the NPP, adding "Chairman Wontumi will also take the mantle from Mr. Stephen Ntim who will only serve one term as National Chairman of the NPP "



The famous Prophet, who has given similar prophecies in the past, further stated that the NPP will win 44 seats in the Ashanti Region with 74% percent in the Presidential elections.



Meanwhile, the Man of God has asked all Ghanaians to pray for peace and unity in the country