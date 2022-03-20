Bawumia led EMT has lost touch with Ghana’s reality – Bawa Mogtari

General News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari believes that the insistence on introducing the e-levy by the government is an indication that the country’s economic management team has lost touch with the reality in the country.



According to her, the bad governance displayed by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has plunged the people of Ghana into a dire situation.



To her, the people of Ghana need to thank the Minority in Parliament for the fight against the levy which is pure thievery of meager resources of the poor.



Joyce Bawa Mogtari speaking on the current state of the country’s economy said there is no need for the government to blame the world crisis but rather blame themselves for the hardship they’ve plunged the country into.



She said “Let’s not continue to mince words, my brothers and sisters. What we are experiencing today is an economy that has been run down by a potpourri of bad governance, bad policies, misappropriation and misapplication of state funds, multiple acts of corruption at the highest levels of government, and the profligacy of President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and their aficionados”.



