Bawumia launches online learning tool

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

An Online Learning Programme, the Leyden-Alison Integrated Online Learning, has been launched in Accra.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the launch, said Ghana is on the move to develop a strong database for all sectors of the economy.



He referenced the deliberate digital interventions by the government to integrate all the databases into one system to enhance efficiency and transparency, especially in the public Sector.



Vice-President Bawumia stressed that online learning has come to stay and it is important for all to leverage the opportunities this presents to gain more knowledge while developing skills and talents.



Mercy Darko reports that the Leyden-Alison Integrated Online Learning Program is focused on bridging the yawning gap between education and the job market in Ghana.



It is also aimed at building the skills and competency of both the youth and adult, using cutting-edge instructional delivery methods.



Vice President Bawumia noted that despite the negative effects of COVID-19, one lesson the world learned from this challenge was to leverage the use of technology to get things done.



He said e-learning for instance has taken center stage in various institutions where people can acquire knowledge from the comfort of their homes.



DrBawumia added that while gaining knowledge is important, the youth must also learn to develop their skills and talents as the world is becoming more practical than theoretical.



He applauded the Leyden-Alison initiative to give people the opportunity to acquire skills online.



He said the government supports such ideas as it will complement efforts at improving Technical Vocational and Education Training, TVET initiatives.



The Executive Director of Leyden-Alison program, James Boakye said a developing country like Ghana is confronted with the huge challenge of unemployment due to the lack of an educational system that equips citizens with practical employable skills.



He, therefore, called for more initiatives that will address the needs of the people, especially the youth. He throws more light on how the program works.



There are over 3,000 courses available for trainees to choose from. The Program Centre will be based at the University of Ghana.



It will target Secondary school leavers, graduates, undergraduates, workers, corporate and business personnel.