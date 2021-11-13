Bawumia launches nat’l centre to warn gov’t of threats to security

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has launched in Accra Friday, November 12, Ghana’s National Centre for Coordination of Early Warning And Response Mechanism.



This forms part of ongoing efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders to identify any potential dangers ahead of time and proffer solutions.



The Centre’s role, according to Dr Bawumia, is to warn government of the threats to human security, propose appropriate actions, and to coordinate and ensure monitoring of the implementation of responses to the warning at both the national and regional level.



“I am confident that through the needed directions and other support, the Ghana Centre would be well positioned as a national strategic centre of excellence that shall inform decision-making to respond to crisis in Ghana and West Africa,” he said.