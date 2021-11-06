General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Bawumia launched 2024 campaign with digitization lecture – CNYO Boss

President of the Coalition of National Youth Organizers (CNYO), Mark Awusie Arkoh, has suggested the public lecture by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on digitization of the economy was just a platform for the Vice President to launch his campaign to contest the next elections.



In a conversation with Don Kwabena Prah, host of the Epa Hoa Daben Show on Happy98.9 FM, he raised several red flags on the speech delivered by the Vice President.



He expressed, the digitization project was set in motion under former President Kuffour’s administration.



Mr. Awusie Arkoh lamented, “Former President John Agyekum Kufour, in 2001 brought the idea of gathering national data into a collective system, while his successors added their bit through to now. There were certain statements made by Dr. Bawumia which were untrue.



"To begin, the e-commerce initiative mentioned by the Vice President didn’t touch on addressing fraud issues within the system. As the Chairman of the Police Council, we need him to outline how the Police Service will deal with the issue of cybercrime.”



This together with many issues he raised concerning the speech the Vice President gave.



Mark Awusie Arkoh suggested digitization has compounded Ghana’s unemployment situation. He went on to question the number of people captured on the mobile money initiative, as he believes the figures have been misquoted.



The CNYO Boss also urged the government to focus on the promises they made prior to election 2020, and allow the relevant ministries and institutions to take charge of the digitization drive.



The Coalition of National Youth Organizers is an association comprised of four political parties in Ghana. They include youth from the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), All Progressive Congress (APC), and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).