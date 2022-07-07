Bawumia is the one to give Ghana economic deliverance, help break the 8 – NPP MP

Politics of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels, has declared her support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he reportedly eyes the governing NPP's flagbearership for the 2024 elections.



In an interview on ‘Starr Chat’ on Accra-based Starr FM on July 6, the lawmaker said the vice president had what it takes to lead the NPP into extending its tenure of office beyond the historical 8-year governance in the 4th republic for both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and NPP.



According to her even though the country was going through a challenging phase, she is confident that the NPP can turn the fortunes around in order to help its objective of ‘breaking the 8’.



In her view, the country under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be able to see the realisation of citizens' economic aspirations.



“I believe things can change and I believe the team is committed led by His Excellency the Vice President of Ghana. I absolutely love the guy. I believe he has what it takes. I am for team Bawumia 100%. I believe he has what it takes to be able to lead the team for us to chalk the successes that we chalked in the past. He will be successful.



“I knew him a little bit before he became Vice President but what I love soo much about him is his outlook…the forward-looking and the fact he appreciates that Ghana can get there with the right set of people and lead by the right person, we will get there.



“One thing I also appreciate is the fact that we all agree that the problems of Ghana today are not cultural problems, are not religious problems. It is not an issue of Ashanti of Twi or Muslim or whatever it is. It is a problem of ‘ye hia sika’ [We need money], we need economic deliverance.



“People need jobs, people need their businesses to progress, people need money in their pocket and that is really the problem of Ghana and Dr. Bawumia is the one who has what it takes”.



Asked if Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen who is also reportedly interested in the flagbearership race is aware of her support for Bawumia, Madam Sheila Bartels responded amidst laughter saying “Alan knows I am Bawumia”.



Many aspirants have reportedly put up themselves to contest in the NPP flagbearership race however key amongst the names which have popped up are Alan Kyerematen and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Political watchers in the country believe it will be a two-horse race for the flagbearership spot of the party as it looks forward to breaking the 8.



