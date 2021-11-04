Bawumia is the new Kwame Nkrumah - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has eulogized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his public lecture on the digitization strides made by the Akufo-Addo government which he delivered at the Ashesi University on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.



Giving a keynote address under the theme ''Transforming An Economy Through Digitization: The Ghana Story'', the Vice President touched on some key digitization programmes implemented by the government and other initiatives in the pipeline.



With digitization as a 4th industrial revolution, Dr. Bawumia used the platform to tell the Ghanaian success of how the Akufo-Addo government has used digitization to achieve a number of milestones.



Assessing Dr. Bawumia's lecture, the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs is fully convinced that Dr. Bawumia is the next Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana.



Allotey Jacobs touted the Vice President's delivery as superb and believed, without doubts, that he will become President of Ghana in 2025.



''Yesterday presentation was like a special or something unique that is being created that will move this country forward . . . in the next eight (8) years, Bawumia means business," he said.



He called on Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo administration, particularly the Vice President, stressing their initiatives are what will transform Ghana.



"God bless Bawumia. Yesterday, it was so unique, extraordinary . . . there is some magic in that man. For a long time, [this country] we haven't figured a specific thing that we should do to develop the nation. Kwame Nkrumah came with that vision and since he passed on, that is it but we're seeing the re-emergence of Kwame Nkrumah again in another form," he asserted.



Allotey Jacobs made these submissions during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.






