Bawumia is the magic wand for Ghana's success - Allotey Jacobs affirms

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has sung the praises of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, tagging him as the best man to rule Ghana after President Nana Akufo-Addo's term ends.



Allotey Jacobs, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' programme Wednesday morning, alluded to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent address on the economy at a TESCON conference where he pointed out various interventions by the government towards the country's post-COVID-19 economic recovery.



Dr. Bawumia was certain Ghana will bounce back into her best shape with President Nana Akufo-Addo and himself in charge of affairs.



He touched on the government's digitization scheme of the economy that is fast transforming Ghana as well as other indicators of development.



According to Allotey Jacobs, Dr. Bawumia has silenced the opponents of the government after setting the record straight during the TESCON conference.



He asked why the opposition is not responding to the facts he established in his speech but rather has resorted to attacking his personality.



To him, the opposition cannot challenge the Vice President because ''Bawumia is the magic wand for the success of this country''.



