Bawumia is the head of the Police Council, they know the killers of Ahmed Suale – Ken Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has once again rejected assertions that he is involved in the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.



Ken, who made this remark while reacting to suggestions that Suale’s murder would hunt the NPP in the 2024 election if he (Ken) is made the party’s presidential candidate, indicated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should know the person responsible for the killing of the journalist.



Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV on Monday, September 18, 2023, the MP added that Vice President Dr. Bawumia, one of his contenders in the NPP flagbearership race, should know the person who killed Suale because he is the head of the Police Council.



“Those who wrote the 10 sins (of Ken Agyapong) in support of Bawumia, he (Bawumia) is the vice president, he is the head of the police council, they know the killers of Ahmed Suale, why have they not spoken out? And they are coming to blame me for it,” he said in Twi.



The presidential hopeful added that if the government truly does not know the person who killed Ahmed Suale, then it is an indication that its national security structure has failed.



“If you are a government and your national security (architecture) does not know the person who killed Ahmed Suale, then it means you don’t know what you are doing. Is this one of the ten sins of Kennedy Agyapong?” he added.



About Suale’s murder:



Ahmed Suale was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.



The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car.



The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.



Ken Agyapong has been blamed for the murder of Suale because he once urged people to beat him up on live TV after disclosing his identity and address.



