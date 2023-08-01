Bawumia is the ‘game changer’ to break the 8 – Adomako Baafi

Politics of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

A member of the Bawumia campaign team Mr Yaw Adomako Baafi has described the Vice President as the game changer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.



According to him, the Vice President is the only one in the party to make breaking the 8 mantra come into reality. Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, Mr Yaw Adomako Baafi insisted that if the NPP needs someone to follow President Akufo – Addo, then it must be Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because choosing any other person will make the ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda a mirage



“Bawumia is the game changer. If you will break the 8 then you need a game changer. You would need someone like Bawumia to continue the good work of Akufo – Addo and it can’t be possible for you to change him”. He said monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“He is the maestro and the playmaker in the game. This means that, you can’t do away with him in the game”, he stressed.



The New Patriotic Party will on August 26 hold it super delegates conference to choose five out of the 10 presidential candidate aspirants.



So far all ten presidential candidates aspirants of the NPP who filed for nominations to contest in the yet-to-be-held Presidential primaries have been cleared by the party’s Vetting Committee.



Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko have been cleared to contest.