Bawumia is suffering from credibility crisis - Sissala West MP

Politics of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Opposition party challenges Vice President’s claims on digitization and digitalization



• Sissala MP mocks Bawumia over claims he made at a lecture



• Dr Bawumia last week delivered a lecture on the transformation of Ghana through digital technology under Akufo-Addo government



The Member of Parliament for Sissala, Mohammed Adam Sukparu, has described Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as suffering a credibility crisis.



Speaking on Accra-based Pan African TV, the MP said the vice president’s recent lecture on digitization and digitalization as an economic driver is a clear relegation of Dr Bawumia’s credentials as what he is focused on does not inure to the financial benefit of the average Ghanaian.



“This particular lecture is something that I cannot make a head or tail out of it. Dr Bawumia is struggling to redeem his credibility, he is suffering from credibility crisis,” he stressed.



Speaking further, Adam Sukparu stressed that Vice President Bawumia has been caught in a web of lies as some claims he has made in the past are yet to be realized.



“Dr Bawumia as we speak today is struggling with a credibility crisis. He made certain pronouncements in the past that turned out to be untrue. He said every Ghanaian, was going to have a bank account, has that happened?” he quizzed.



The Vice President last week delivered a lecture on the topic “Transforming an Economy Through Digitalization- The Ghana Story.”



The vice president speaking at the lecture touted several achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government in transforming Ghana and ensuring development through digital technology.



The vice president’s lecture and some claims he made has however elicited fierce rejection and criticism from the opposition who say the president made overstretching claims.







