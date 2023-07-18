Bawumia is scared to the bone; let him disclose his policies for us to see – KNUST don

Politics of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), Dr Kofi Appiah-Koranteng, has challenged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to outline his vision for Ghanaians like the other NPP presidential aspirants have.



According to him, the vice president has not outlined his vision like the other New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopefuls because he is scared to death.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview on July 14, 2023, Dr Appiah-Koranteng suggested that the delegates of the party might reject his vision because most of his ideas for the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government did not work.



“Bawumia knows his end is coming. He has realised that most of the things he brought are not working. That is why he is scared. In fact, he is scared to the bone.



“He knows that when he loses the elections people are going to step on him. All I’m saying is that Dr Bawumia should outline his vision to the delegates… He is scared, if he is not scared, he should come and outline his vision,” he said in the Twi dialect.



The lecturer also said that he does not hate the vice president, but he is expressing his views just like any other Ghanaian should.



He added that the delegates of the NPP are at liberty to listen to his views or go ahead to choose Dr Bawumia as their presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/OGB



In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











