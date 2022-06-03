Bawumia is our incoming leader - Hawa Koomson, Agyapa Mercer declare

Politics of Friday, 3 June 2022

Two senior members of the ruling NPP, Mavis Hawa Coomson and Andrew Agyapa Mercer have stated, unequivocally, who will lead the NPP to victory in the next Presidential elections in 2024.



The duo, both members of parliament and ministers of State, left no ambiguity and doubt when declaring their support for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



At the inauguration of the Kasoa Bulk Power Supply on Wednesday, both MP's labelled Dr. Bawumia as the next President of Ghana, giving a clear indication that they already see the Vice President as the NPP's flagbearer.



Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Sekondi, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, was the first to indicate his backing for the Vice President when introducing him to deliver his address.



"At this juncture, may I respectfully invite to the podium, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, the Acting President of the Republic of Ghana, and in sha Allah, the incoming President of Ghana come 2024, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to deliver his address," said the Deputy Minister



The MP for the area, Hawa Koomson, followed in a similar fashion when she was making a presentation to the Vice President on behalf of the Chiefs of the area.



She described Dr Bawumia as "soon to be President of Ghana," giving a public indication of her support for the Vice President in the upcoming NPP flagbearership race.



With President Akufo-Addo constitutionally barred from seeking re-election, the NPP will choose a new leader, and Vice President Bawumia is the hot favourite to lead the party.



Even though some members of the NPP, including Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen are interested, Dr Bawumia enjoys significant support from almost all key blocks of the NPP, including MPs and the grassroots.



A number of influential party stalwarts including Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Council of Elders member Ama Busia and many MPs have also publicly declared their support and confidence in Dr Bawumia to be the next leader of the NPP.



The outcomes of the ongoing internal elections, especially last weekend's regional elections, showed ringing endorsements of Bawumia, as his loyalists swept various positions across the country.



Earlier this week, Greater Accra Youth Organisers and their deputies, as well as TESCON Presidents, publicly declared their support for Dr. Bawumia to lead be the next leader of the NPP.