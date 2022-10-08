Bawumia is ‘one of the brightest sparks the NPP has seen’ – Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been receiving lots of goodwill messages for the better part of Friday, October 7 because the day marked his 59th birthday.
He spent the day feting cured lepers at his official residence surrounded by a host of party bigwigs.
Many other absent party members opted to send their messages through social media. One of them was Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.
In his message, the Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker described Bawumia as "one of the brightest sparks in the NPP's history" and wished him grace for the rest of his life.
"Happy birthday VP Mahamudu Bawumia. You are one of the brightest sparks the NPP has seen in our journey so far. May the good Lord increase you in grace for the journey ahead," the full message read.
The first to publicly wish Bawumia a happy birthday was his wife, Samira Bawumia, who despite being far away in Geneva posted her message on social media.
It read: "Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart @mbawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation.”
