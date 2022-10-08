Bawumia is ‘one of the brightest sparks the NPP has seen’ – Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been receiving lots of goodwill messages for the better part of Friday, October 7 because the day marked his 59th birthday.



He spent the day feting cured lepers at his official residence surrounded by a host of party bigwigs.



Many other absent party members opted to send their messages through social media. One of them was Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.



In his message, the Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker described Bawumia as "one of the brightest sparks in the NPP's history" and wished him grace for the rest of his life.



"Happy birthday VP Mahamudu Bawumia. You are one of the brightest sparks the NPP has seen in our journey so far. May the good Lord increase you in grace for the journey ahead," the full message read.



The first to publicly wish Bawumia a happy birthday was his wife, Samira Bawumia, who despite being far away in Geneva posted her message on social media.



It read: "Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart @mbawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation.”





Dr. Bawumia was born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale to the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, former Chairman of the Council of State (1992–2000), and Hajia Mariama Bawumia.Born into a large family, Mahamudu Bawumia was the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five. Mahamudu Bawumia attended the Sakasaka Primary school in Tamale and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975. He was President of the Ghana United Nations Students’ Association (GUNSA) in 1981.After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom where he studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB). He took a First-Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987.He then obtained a master's degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, and obtained a PhD in Economics at Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995.His areas of specialization include Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics, and Monetary Policy. He has numerous publications.He became an economist and banker by training and went on to serve as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana between 2006 and 2009.Dr. Bawumia was running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2008 and 2012 elections which they lost. He became Vice President on his third attempt with Nana Akufo-Addo after winning the 2016 and 2020 elections.SARA/PEN