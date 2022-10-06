Bawumia is obvious choice to lead NPP for 2024 elections – Opare Ansah

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Mr. Frederick Opare Ansah, an experienced former legislator and a known ardent supporter of Alan Kyerematen has ditched Alan and thrown his weight behind Dr. Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.



He made this assertion on Asempa’s afternoon political show ‘Ekosii Sen’ hosted by sit in presenter Omanhene Kwabena Asante



In the interview he explained why he joined Dr. Bawumia’s tour of the northern sector, highlighted events and also exposed the lies that the Vice President went to campaign.



“The Vice President wasn’t starting an election campaign; instead, he was on a working tour as part of the excellent work he has been doing, especially given the situation we are in. Some of these travels are motivated by his steadfast support for the President and specifically focus on inspecting government infrastructure projects, and it is clear from the projects he looked at (i.e., Agenda 111 and other MMDAs sanctioned infrastructure projects).” Opare Ansah clarified.



He is surprised by the understanding of some on the issues at hand and their reception of the Vice president. “I have seen first-hand the assurance the Vice President gives the populace and believes it is a commendable action for a Vice President to take” he noted.



‘It is time to stop some NPP members’ attempts to defame the Vice President in the name of racial strife. He is a man who has served as the party’s running mate in a number of elections, and his efforts have helped us win two significant elections. Those who are doing this should stop because he is a diligent man and has not sought to disparage any of his potential contenders.” Hon Opare Ansah added.



When asked if he supports the Vice President’s bid, he responded that while he was aware that the Vice President hadn’t yet declared, he was prepared to do so on the Vice President’s behalf if he become reluctant to do so when the party allowed it.



He acknowledged that, despite him being known as a staunch supporter of Hon. Alan Kyeremateng’s campaign to lead the NPP in previous primaries, he is now firmly aligned with Bawumia’s camp because the grassroots want Dr. Bawumia to lead and he has learnt from his past experiences.