Bawumia is capable of managing this country – Venture Capital CEO

Politics of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Mr. Yaw Owusu Brempong, known in political cycles as Yaw Broni, the Chief Executive Officer of Venture Capital Trust Fund, has heaped praises on the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



Yaw Broni in an interview with Genesis Radio in the Ahafo Region explained that Dr. Bawumia has never been involved in any act of corruption since taking up his role as a politician and his days as Deputy Governor of the Bank Of Ghana in the erstwhile Kuffour administration.



“The veep’s knowledge and skills in economic management and digitalization have proven beyond doubt that he is capable of managing Ghana when given the baton.”



He opined that Dr. Bawumia’s ideas in digitalization have brought convenience and also attracted the majority of Ghanaians to seek the services of digitized institutions.



"I personally think if he is allowed to lead Ghana he can do better," he said.



Mr. Yaw Owusu Brempong mentioned that, but for the Veep, Ghanaians would still be going through the manual process at the passport office and the Driver and Vehicle Licence Authority. Mobile Money Interoperability, drones delivery of healthcare services, payment of tax through Ghana.gov platforms are evidence of his capabilities and ability to do more because those are the fundamental change he had brought to the fold that would ensure that revenue collection would be enhanced, he added.



He further remarked Ghanaians should in all honesty be grateful to have him(Bawumia) as Veep.



“We should be thankful to have a capable person like Dr. Bawumia who has taken charge and made sure we are formalizing the economy by digitalizing it.”