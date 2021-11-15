Bawumia is calm, determined and always ready to serve - Afenyo-Markin

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has heaped glowing tributes on the Vice President of the Republic, Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a statement made on the floor of Parliament on Friday, 12th of November, 2021, the Effutu Member of Parliament said;



“Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is another calm character, easy of address, a determined soul, ready to serve his country”



The Deputy Majority Leader made these remarks ahead of the commemoration of the nine years of passing into glory of the late Vice President, Aliu Mahama, who passed away on November 16, 2012, in Accra.



Hon. Afenyo-Markin likened Dr. Bawumia’s calmness and other traits to those of Aliu Mahama of blessed memory.



He also emphasized that just like the late Vice President, Dr. Bawumia is an emblem of unity and that religious groups are at peace with one another and will continue to be under him.



This endorsement of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia by Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin goes to give credence to the fact that most of the party’s supporters, including its leadership, believe and know that the New Patriotic Party will break the eight if he (Bawumia) is elected as the party’s presidential candidate ahead of elections 2024.