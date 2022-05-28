Bawumia is an asset to the NPP - Re-elected Ahafo Regional Chairman

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The re-elected Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere has showered praises on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his contributions and loyalty to the NPP party.



Owusu Sekyere, who retained the regional chairman position after being re-elected on Friday, told Success FM in an interview that, Dr Bawumia has become a great asset to the NPP party, and ought to be treasured.



"I have always said that Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Digital Man, is an asset for the NPP," the re-elected Ahafo Chairman said.



"Bawumia has served the party well and also served the President loyally as his Vice. He has become a great asset so it is important for us as a party to treasure him and hold him so firmly," he added.



Dr. Bawumia is widely tipped to succeed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP and lead the party to the 2024 Presidential elections as the party's flagbearer.



Even though others are also lacing their boots to contest, the Vice President is expected to receive a massive endorsement, considering the enormous support he enjoys and acknowledgement of his long-standing service amongst the NPP's hierarchy, including, the grassroots.