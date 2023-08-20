Bawumia is a unifying force for Christians and Muslims – Rev. Prof. Yeboah Mante

Politics of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Outgoing Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante has praised Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being a unifying force between Muslims and Christians through his conduct as the vice president of the country.



He lauded him for demonstrating religious tolerance and accepting religious diversity by acts such as worshipping with Christians and attending non-Muslim ceremonies to foster mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence between the dominant religious groups in the country ( ie. Christians and Muslims).



Rt. Rev. Prof Mante made this known in an address on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the closing session of the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at the Ramseyer Congregation at Abetifi Kwahu in the Eastern Region which elected a new Moderator.



He described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a gift from God to Ghana in terms of serving as a champion for peaceful religious co-existence



‘One day at one of our events, like this, I was standing by Vice President Bawumia and surprisingly, he sang all the lines of a hymn we were singing. So I asked him: “How did you learn all of these? And he responded that he used to be a member of the Methodist Boys’ Brigade when he was young.



I don’t know if he finally became an officer, but I think he is more than a Muslim. I think Vice President Bawumia is a Muslim-Christian,” Prof Mante recalled.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been widely praised for working to promote interreligious understanding and peaceful co-existence by working actively to demonstrate that Christians and Muslims are no enemies. He has frequently attended non-Muslim ceremonies and contributed to non-Muslim causes.



Dr. Bawumia is much loved by the Christian community and is regularly a part of important Christian observations such as New Year services and others.