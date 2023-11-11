Bawumia is a likable personality who can earn Ghanaians' respect – Kwabena Agyepong

Politics of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former contender in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential flagbearer race has touted the election of Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's leader and presidential candidate for 2024.



Despite his bid in the presidential primaries, which ended at the super delegates' stage, Agyei Agyepong has embraced the delegates' choice and urged support for Dr. Bawumia.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News, he highlighted Bawumia's effective utilization of the vice-presidential platform and expressed confidence in the transparency of the election processes.



He highlighted Bawumia's personality as a strong political trait, describing him as affable and humble.



“It’s not so much residing in the past. We can learn lessons from what has happened in the past, but what is important is the kind of vision and the leadership that we want to present to the Ghanaian people.



"I believe he can earn their respect, he’s a likeable personality, and I have never seen him angry before. He’s very humble and people like him,” he added.



Expressing confidence in the NPP's strength, Agyei Agyepong stressed the need for an energized party base, especially through strategic parliamentary primaries, to secure victory in the 2024 elections.



Assessing the economic challenges facing the nation, he acknowledged the hardships experienced were largely global in nature.



He outlined the opportunity for Dr. Bawumia to forge a new path and stressed the need for a change in approach rather than adhering to the status quo.



“All across the world, governments have suffered because of the economic crunch and Ghana is not an exception. And we all recognize that it’s been a difficult seven years, more so in the last 2 to 3 years because of all the externalities that have happened.



“But I think he’s got a fantastic opportunity to chart a new course, and I am happy he gave a signal the last time because I believe that it cannot be business as usual. We cannot continue to do the same things and expect different results,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



