General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: Vida Essel-Lamptey, Contributor

Bawumia is a gift to the nation – Ebo Whyte

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Renowned playwright and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roverman Productions, Uncle Ebo Whyte has said the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a gift to the nation.

“Dr Bawumia, I think he is a gift to the nation.”

“Yes, I think he is a gift to the nation,” he emphasized.

The celebrated playwright made the remarks on TV3’s ShowBiz 360.

He made the remarks when asked to say the first thing that came to mind when he was shown a picture of the Vice President.

