Bawumia is a gift from God to Ghana – MP for Atwima Nwabiagya

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya Constituency in the Ashanti Region Emmanuel Anwhere has described Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as a gift from God for the country.



“God has given something to Ghana and he did not pass it through any political party than the NPP. The gift is very valuable and we must cherish it. And the gift is Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, he is a gift to Ghana”, Hon Emmanuel Anwhere said.



According to him, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia after coming into active politics in 2008 as running mate to candidate Akufo – Addo, now President has changed the face of Ghanaian politics.



“He is the only politician who is able to change the discussion about politics in Ghana. Within his 15 years in the Ghanaian political space, he has become a household name and we thank God for the gift he has given the country”. He commended him in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Explaining his reason in the interview, Hon Anwhere revealed that the contributions made by the Vice President is so phenomenal and impactful hence if it is time for the party to look for a replacement for Akufo–Addo, then he thinks it should be Bawumia.



“He stands tall above all those contesting and he is bringing two big constituencies on board and they are the northern constituency and the Islamic Constituency”, he added.



So far all ten presidential candidates aspirant of the NPP who filed for nominations to contest in the yet-to-be-held Presidential primaries have been cleared by the party’s Vetting Committee.



Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.