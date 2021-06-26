Bawumia is a first class assistant – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed gratitude to the people of the North East Region for providing him with “a first-class assistant” in the person of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He thanked the people of Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the Region, saying, “He has been of great help to me in my government.”



The President, who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS, said this at Walewale on the first day of his two-day tour of the Region to thank the people of the area for their support to him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.



“A big thank you to the people of the North East, especially to the people of Walewale, you have given me a first-class assistant in the form of the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia.”



He said out of the six parliamentary seats in the Region, the NPP won four, and noted that for the first time in the history of the Fourth Republic, the NPP’s Presidential Candidate won an absolute majority of the Presidential votes in the North East Region.



“I have two regrets, Nalerigu and Bunkrungu did not vote for the NPP, it is a pity and am hoping that the next time, we will do better so we can get all six seats in the North East Region.



President Akufo-Addo said several sons and daughters of the Region were members of his government and there would be more as he completes the construction of his government.



The President entreated all citizens across the country to get involved in the Population and Housing Census for effective planning of the country.



He said it was an important exercise that would enable the Central, Regional and local government to effectively plan the development of the country.



“Everybody without discrimination should allow themselves to be counted. Whatever your tribe or religion, so long as you are here on 27th, Census night get counted,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He noted that if there was accurate data on the population and the breakdown of the population, the government would be able to plan for better development across the country.



The President, who earlier called on the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, said “I am very happy that the Overlord, the Nayiri in his welcome address to me indicated that he and his Chiefs had embraced the idea of the Census.



“It is a very progressive statement from our public-spirited chief and we should all emulate it,” President Akufo-Addo advised.



He acknowledged that the North East Region had managed the COVID-19 pandemic well, saying, “The number of cases here have been very low and continue to be very low.



“The example has been given in this room where all the big Chiefs who are all masked. It is a very good example for the rest of the country and for the people of the North East,” he added.