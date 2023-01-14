Bawumia is a fine opportunity for NPP to address Akan party tag – Joseph Kpemka

General News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a former Deputy Attorney General has asserted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the party the golden opportunity to dismantle the perception that the party is the preserve of Akans.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has over the years been tagged as a party that has an aversion for people of northern descent and therefore is largely controlled and owned by tribes in the southern part of the country.



The party has also been heavily accused by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of discriminating against its members who are northerners and does not give them opportunities for leadership in the party.



This perception, according to Joseph Dindiok Kpemka will be shredded if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins the presidential primaries of the NPP.



He argued that the outcome of the upcoming presidential primaries will either give a confirmation or shut down the unpalatable tribal perception being held about the governing party.



“For me, because of the future of myself and many of the people from our part of the country, because of the future of our children and children’s children especially in the party, then the NPP will have to have a rethink. You know that in our part of the country you go to places to campaign and they tell you it is Akans party. This is a fine opportunity to kill it or confirm it,” he said in an interview on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz Fm’s State of Our Nation show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.