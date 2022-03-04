Bawumia inaugurates new Ghana AIDS Commission Board

Health News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, 3 March 2022 inaugurated the new Governing Board of the Ghana AIDS Commission.



He charged the new Board to ensure that the strategic goals of the National HIV and AIDS Plan 2021-2025 are achieved in line with the Sustainable Development Goals’ target of ending AIDS by 2030.



Dr. Bawumia also urged the Board to keep its focus on achieving the goal and objectives of the strategic plan, strengthen mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation, effective tracking of performance and accountability, and adhere to the principle of leaving no one behind.



While pledging the government’s commitment to increasing domestic resources to meet the funding demands of the national HIV AIDS program through the National HIV and AIDS Fund, the Vice President urged the new Board to continue with efforts by the previous Board to work with the Minister for Finance and submit to Cabinet, the necessary modalities to ensure that HIV financing becomes a shared responsibility with, industries whose activities create conditions for the spread of HIV.



