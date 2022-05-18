Bawumia in 'pole position' to be NPP’s 2024 flagbearer - Ben Ephson

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Veteran journalist and pollster, Ben Ephson, has affirmed the view that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is in the lead to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



The race for the NPP flagbearership going into the 2024 general elections, has become topical in recent months with Bawumia and Alan Kyeramaten being tipped as front runners.



Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio on May 16, 2022, the Daily Dispatch publisher said: "I think that Bawumia is in a pole position for the flagbearer. I think that I agree with PC Appiah-Ofori that Bawumia seems to be in pole position.”



“I think that people are entitled to their views. Even though some have come out declaring for Alan [Kyerematen] so, PC Appiah-Ofori coming out for Bawumia, he has one vote.”



Ephson was responding to a comment by a former NPP lawmaker representing the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa constituency, who stated his preference for Bawumia to become the flagbearer of the party.



PC Appiah-Ofori had earlier told Asaase Radio that his preference for the veep was due to his experience.



NPP primaries coming up



Alan Kyerematen is seen as the main opponent to Bawumia in the race to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



None of them has formally spoken about their ambitions despite their supporters making a case for either of them in media interviews.



The NPP is expected to elect a new presidential candidate in 2023 ahead of the 2024 General Elections, this is because the second and final term of Akufo-Addo expires after the vote.