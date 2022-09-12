Bawumia in Kenya for swearing-in of president-elect William Ruto

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is in Nairobi, Kenya to represent Ghana at the swearing-in of William Samoei Arap Ruto, President-elect of Kenya.



William Ruto will be sworn in on September 13, 2022, at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani in Nairobi



William Ruto was elected president after he polled 50.5% against his contender, Raila Odinga who polled 48.8%.



He will be the country's fifth president when sworn in on Tuesday.



Vice President Bawumia will be accompanied by the 2nd Lady, Samira Bawumia, Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and other Senior government officials.



He is expected back in Accra on Wednesday, September 14.



Meanwhile, over 20 Heads of State and 2,500 VIPs have confirmed attendance at President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony, Kenyan officials have confirmed.



NYA/WA



