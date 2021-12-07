Bawumia holds high-level meetings in Guyana

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on an official visit has been hosted to an Official Dinner by President Dr. Irfaan Ali and First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali of the Republic of Guyana.



It was attended by the Honourable Susan Rodrigues, Ministry of Housing & Water.



Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips; Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and other Government Officials, along with members of the Diplomatic Community and the Local Private Sector attended the event.



Whilst in Guyana, Vice President Bawumia is expected to conduct a series of meetings leading to the signing of mutually-beneficial development agreements between the Governments of Ghana and Guyana. He was accompanied by some Government officials.



Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, December 8, 2021