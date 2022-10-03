Bawumia hasn’t departed from the training he got from his elders – Ya-Naa

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II says he is always proud to notice that the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continues to stick to the training he got from his elders.



He observes the vice president, regardless of his position, has stuck with his principles and values imbibed in him by his elders, which is commendable.



The Overlord of Dagbon made this known when the Vice President paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi as part of his two-day working visit to the Northern Region.



“Your exceptional humility is worth emulating and makes us proud of you for that. You have not departed from the training your elders gave you.” He said.



He used the opportunity to acknowledge the hard work Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is doing to ensure that Ghana develops.



“Again, since your occupation of the second most important political seat in Ghana, you have shown sterling performance with your sacrifice and hard work, which has achieved so much for mother Ghana,” he said.