Bawumia has turned NDC strongholds into NPP – Dr Gideon Boako

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

There is clear evidence that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been able to turn the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), his spokesperson Mr Gideon Boako has said



“The evidence is clear that even as running mate, Bawumia has turned the stronghold of the NDC into the stronghold of the NPP”, he disclosed



According to him, the NPP’s ability to win more Parliamentary seats in the Northern part of the country was successful because of the strength the Vice President has in those regions.



“Because previously the Volta and the Northern part was the stronghold of the NDC but as we speak out of the 31 parliamentary seats in the Northern regions, NPP had only 4 while the NDC boasts of 27.



"But after the 2020 election, by the hard work of Bawumia NPP was able to increase our seats from 4 to 16 while the NDC has also depreciated from 27 to 15.” Dr Gideon Boako said this on Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Speaking to Kwame Tanko on the show “Angel in the Morning” he revealed that the Vice President has also gained massive support in the Ashanti Region which is the stronghold of the NPP.



According to him, over 40 MPs and 40 Constituency Chairmen in the Ashanti Region alone have thrown their support behind him which is an indication that he can easily win the 2024 presidential elections should the NPP make him their Presidential candidate.