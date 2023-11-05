Bawumia has the weakest popular standing; Kennedy, a force to reckon with – Prof. Kobby Mensah

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Prof. Kobby Mensah, a political marketing expert, has claimed that if the outcome of the governing New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary is any indication, Kennedy Agyapong has a lot more legitimacy than we gave him.



He stated that the Assin Central MP has demonstrated that he has far greater clout within the party.



The lecturer stated on Rainbow Radio that Kennedy Agyapong has also demonstrated that he is a force to be reckoned with.



He stated that if the party previously did not consider him a formidable candidate, that view needed to change.



He encouraged the party to position him in a way that would assist in driving the party’s campaign.



According to him, the Vice President’s legitimacy has declined, whilst Kennedy Agyapong’s has increased.



He emphasised that this was the first time the NPP had presented the weakest candidates.



He stated that when comparing the public perception of the candidates who competed in the NPP primary this time with the previous one, it is not far from the truth to say that these candidates are weak.



In regards to Kennedy Agyapong, he stated, “I believe that many people did not expect him to receive such votes.”



He claimed that Dr. Bawunia, the current presidential candidate, has the lowest popular standing.



He stated that the second gentleman’s public standing is so poor that it could hurt his prospects of winning the 2024 general election.



On the votes that Kennedy Agyapong polled, Professor Kobby Mensah said, “I think Kennedy Agyapong has surprised a lot of people. I did not think he would win, but he surprised a lot of people. The expectation I had of Bawumia was that he would win by a wide margin, but Kennedy has surprised a lot of people”.