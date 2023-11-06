You are here: HomeNews2023 11 06Article 1875635

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Bawumia has the experience, intellect to 'break the 8' – Godfred Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed optimism about the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

The AG believes that Dr Bawumia’s experience and intelligence make him a strong contender to lead the party in its bid to retain power.

He commended the Vice President for his leadership qualities demonstrated throughout his campaign, noting that Dr Bawumia has conducted himself admirably in the political arena.

Dame encouraged party members to rally behind Dr Bawumia.

“Bawumia has the integrity, he has the intellect, he has the experience, and he has the vision to lead the NPP to victory in 2024 and to break the eight. He is the only candidate who can do it,” he said.