Bawumia has not failed, Ghana Card is a major breakthrough - Obiri Boahene insists

Politics of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected assertions that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has failed Ghanaians because most of the promises he made to them have not been realised.



According to Nana Obiri Boahen, the vice president has not failed because he has helped the government implement major policies including the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) and the digitalization of Ghana’s economy.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Obiri Boahen added that Bawumia is the brain behind the implementation of the National Identification System which is a major breakthrough for the country.



“Once again, let me raise this issue, the Free Senior High School that we are implementing is a milestone in the history of this country and a milestone in the history of this continent.



“The implementation of the National Identification System (GhanaCard) by the Nana Akufo-Addo government, which successive governments have failed to do, is a major breakthrough. If you look at the Auditor General’s report it indicated that most of the infractions were found because their systems have been digitalized.



“Countries like Singapore and Malaysia are now trying to digitalize but we have already crossed that bridge. And to say that Bawumia has failed I beg to differ. If you carefully look at the things this government has achieved you cannot say that they have failed,” he said in Twi.



Vice President Bawumia has been berated by some Ghanaians for the current challenges in the country. Some are accusing him of running away from his duty as head of the country’s economic management team and now concentrating on the Information and Technology infrastructure of Ghana.



Others are also blaming him for the economic meltdown in the country because he criticized the government of former President John Dramani Mahama so much but now under his watch, the country appears to be in a worse situation.



Watch Obiri Boahene in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/DO