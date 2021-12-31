Bawumia has left the economic platform long time ago – Dr. Kobby Mensah jabs

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Political Communications and Marketing lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of abandoning issues to do with the economy.



According to him, it is clear that the Veep has switched from the core issues that brought him political fame i.e. promises to salvage and grow the economy into the area of digitization.



Whiles stressing that the area of digitization was important, the lecturer is quick to point out that it is curious that Bawumia has almost totally abandoned the economy.



“When NDC selected Prof Jane Naana as running mate, people said she is not an economist, how can she battle Bawumia, but Bawumia has left the economic platform long time ago, he doesn’t talk about the economy anymore,” he said in an interviewed aired on Joy FM’s News Night programme of December 30, 2021.



The ruling New Patriotic Party has traditionally touted Bawumia as an economic whizzkid, selling his credentials in economics and experience as a deputy Bank of Ghana governor as reason why the economy under the NPP was going to boom.



The Vice President also serves as leader of government’s economic management team.



Dr. Kobby Mensah is not alone in pointing out Bawumia’s absence on economic issues, officials of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, have also accused him of superintending over a gradually burdened economy.



Recently, an aide to John Dramani Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu in an Metro TV interview, cited how in 2019, Bawumia as head of the Economic Management Team had justified why Ghana needed to discount benchmark values to 30% for vehicles and 50% for all other items, stating that the current reversal is a betrayal of that position.



On the controversial E-levy, he linked it to the Veep’s lecture months back at Ashesi University stating: “…that whole hoopla around digitalization at Ashesi was to prepare our minds for this Bawumia tax. It was to create the impression of some major shift, some seismic activity to justify the need to pay taxes.



“And it is little wonder why people have called this Bawumia tax, because that is what it is. That whole digitalization propaganda was intended to provide a rationale for levying Ghanaians on this particular matter.”