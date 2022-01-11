Bawumia has given the NPP more than the North - Lawyer Akbar Khomeini

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

An aide to the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini has argued that the contribution of the Vice President to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) is beyond just garnering votes in the Northern part of Ghana.



He contends that the Vice President has done more than just increase the vote of the New Patriotic Party.



Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini argues that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia single-handedly restored the intellectual claim of the party with his public lectures, sound policy analysis and accurate economic predictions.



He said these engagements by the Vice President helped mobilize the intellectual class, professionals, students amongst others, into a formidable ally of the New Patriotic Party.



Apart from mobilizing the intellectual class to become a formidable ally of the NPP, Lawyer Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini contends that the Vice President is the only candidate who can dismantle the NDC machinery.



Adding that he is the only man who can win the NPP the next election to break the eight the political party has been preaching.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of the leading contenders for the flagbearership race in the governing political party.



Analyst have said that the Vice President is the candidate to help the NPP break the eight after the party has been able to fulfil its promises to the good people of Ghana.



I have always rejected the argument that the NPP must elect Dr. Bawumia because he is from the North. For me, it debases the unprecedented contributions of Dr. Bawumia to the NPP and consigns his strength to geography.



If we are fair to the facts, Dr. Bawumia has given the NPP more than the North. He single-handedly restored the intellectual claim of the party with his public lectures, sound policy analysis and accurate economic predictions.



Through such engagements, he mobilized the intellectual class, professionals, students amongst others, into a formidable ally of the NPP.



He is that man who would take on the NDC machinery and dismantle them in the discourse. He has been the NPP’s most potent weapon against the NDC and that man who will win us the next election!