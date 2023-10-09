Bawumia has few months to lead Ghana as the next President – Osei Mensah

Politics of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah revealed that, Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has few months to lead Ghana as the next President of the country.



“You are only few months away to be selected as the next president of Ghana”, he said while extolling Dr Mahamadu Bawumia on his 60th birthday.



The minister said this after joining the vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia to mark the 60th birthday celebrations of the second gentleman of the land, at the Kumasi Children’s Home on Saturday October 7, 2023.



The minister predicted a massive win for the Vice president in both the Presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP in November and the 2024 presidential elections.



“Those of you who know Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will side with me that, he is not only humble and down to earth, but competent as well, he has demonstrated why he should lead the country with his never life changing policies in the current NPP administration”.



I am of firm believe that, Ghanaians will vote him as the next man to lead the country based on his vision and competence, it’s just a matter of, that’s why i am saying that in few months, he will be president of Ghana”.