Bawumia has embarrassed Akufo-Addo with IMF bailout – Jantuah

A leading member with the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah says the economic management team led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has embarrassed President Akufo-Addo with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout moves.



“I will say for this particular situation the people who were put in power to manage the economy, the economy management team led by the Vice President have embarrassed the President, unfortunately,” Mr. Jantuah disclosed on GHOne TV Tuesday.



He continued: “Yes, you ask a question, do they not go to cabinet? Do they not talk about the economy in cabinet and is the President not aware of some of the things going on, is the President not aware? Has the President been a steward in making sure that he supervises actions of people put in place has he been?



“That is why it is very important for the President to talk to us, not to absorb himself but to tell us the reasons and why it has got to that point that he has to make that decision. So I feel we are in a boat with the radar that is lease less taking the ship left, right and center.”



According to Mr. Jantuah, the crooked way and manner the nation has been driven by this administration calls for the IMF to come in and straighten affairs.



“The IMF is going to do a stringent value for money audit on us, certain things are going to come out that we are not aware of. Let’s make sure that we control whatever comes out because the blame game will not help us in moving this country forward,” he added.