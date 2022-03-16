Bawumia has banished the word E-Levy, it is taboo to him – Mahama's aide

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The call for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to speak to the issue of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) continued unabated.



The latest to make the call is an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama and a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo.



He insists that the Bawumia has so far treated the E-Levy subject as a taboo issue and seem to have banished it.



“As for the word ‘e-levy’, he has completely banished it. It is a taboo [to him],” Mr Tameklo observed.



Speaking on TV3‘s New Day on Tuesday, March 15, Edudzi said the economy under Bawumia's watch is now on “autopilot” as the crises are sinking deep.



The NDC legal team member, considers Bawumia's silence on the E-Levy and other economic crises as a sign of cowardice.



“I never knew that he was a coward,” lawyer Tameklo insisted. [This is] because he does not have the courage to confront the people of this country with the very narrative that he parroted about.”



He added that “the Vice President being a coward is beyond doubt”.



But a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Onuawonto Bissue, who is also the Western Region Secretary for the party, said the Vice President does not come out to comment on issues just like any other.



He stressed that Dr Bawumia’s comments are based on in-depth research.



He, therefore, insisted that if Dr Bawumia will come out, his pronouncement would be based on thorough research.