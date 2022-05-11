Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

The viral driver who returned a huge sum of money that was left in his car to its owner has caught the eye of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The driver, Kwesi Ackon, came to the spotlight after his videos spread across social media on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. In a report by thefourthestategh.com, it said that some good news has come to the driver as he has been presented with a cash donation of GH¢20,000 on behalf of the vice president.



The donation, made by the ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, also included an additional GHc2,500 cash from two other unnamed donors.



“Among them was Vice President Dr Bawumia, who donated GH¢20,000 to reward Mr. Ackon for his honesty and exemplary show of integrity. “Manasseh presented an additional GH¢2,500 from two other unnamed donors, making the total of GH¢22,500,” the report said.



Background:



A taxi driver has earned plaudits on social media after a video of his act of sincerity went viral. As shared by Okay FM, the taxi driver returned a substantial amount of money left in his car by one of his passengers.



The passenger, a fish trader at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra on Friday, May 6, 2022, boarded the taxi and left behind an amount of GHC8,000 in the cab.



The driver, who later found the money in his car, returned the amount to the woman at her residence, where he had dropped her off the previous day.



In the viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the emotional trader is seen hugging the driver while showering praise of appreciation on the honest taxi driver amidst tears.



“Thank you, brother, we have not been able to have sleep,” the woman, joined by her family and neighbours, is heard saying in the video.



