Bawumia for Ghana donates to Nyamaa Special Needs School in Sunyani

Regional News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: Frank Hartmann

A pro-youth group of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), "Bawumia for Ghana" (BAWUGHA), has made a donation to students living with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the Nyamaa Special Needs School in Sunyani in the Bono Region.



The items included hygienic materials and modern teaching and learning materials (TLMS) designed to target sixty-four children with autism by enhancing their social and communication skills as well as improving upon their interaction with the environment.



The group is optimistic about the direct impact of the items on teaching and learning as the items were procured following a needs assessment with management and students of the school who will be the direct beneficiaries.



According to Emmanuel Mensah, the Project Coordinator for BAWUGHA, the group is well aware of how children living with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) have been neglected over the years despite the fact that they can be extremely useful to the development of the country when given the needed support.



Emmanuel Mensah indicated that the donation forms part of BAWUGHA's "Touching Lives Programme" which seeks to support the less privileged in societies whilst at the same time championing the good works of Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia.



“The beneficiaries agreed on the items they needed and requested BAWUGHA to assist in providing them. These items will support TVET while promoting sanitation and literacy amongst the kids".



He added that the group will among other things in the coming months embark on other projects in the school as well as replicate the gesture in other parts of the country.



"Aside these items, we have pledged to renovate the school urinal to an ultra-modern ablution block befitting of the school. Many more of such programmes will be implemented throughout the country.”



He reminded Ghanaians of Dr. Bawumia’s contribution to Ghana’s development and urged delegates of the NPP to give him the nod to become the party’s next flag-bearer.



The headteacher, James Yeboah, who received the items on behalf of the school expressed gratitude to BAWUGHA and encouraged other philanthropic groups to emulate the gesture.