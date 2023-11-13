Bawumia engages Ken Agyapong, other two contenders from NPP race

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

In a move towards party unity, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has embarked on a series of meetings with his fellow contenders from the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries held on November 4, 2023.



The vice president met with Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, all of whom contested with him for the party's presidential candidacy.



The vice president commenced these talks with a visit to Kennedy Agyapong's residence in Accra on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



Described as a "calculated political move," the meeting took place over dinner and aimed to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the influential figures, fostering collaboration for the betterment of the nation as the 2024 elections approach.



During the meeting, Bawumia reportedly commended Kennedy Agyapong for his substantial contributions to the party at various levels.



Emphasising the need to prioritise national interests over personal interests, Dr Bawumia expressed his commitment to working collaboratively with all stakeholders for the success of the NPP in the upcoming elections.



Sammi Awuku, the campaign manager of the Bawumia campaign team, in a Facebook post, shared the vice president's engagements with each of the other contenders.



“Very refreshing to see the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia engage each and every one who contested him ahead of the November 4th Presidential Primaries of the party.



“He is determined to consult all these stakeholders as the NPP prepares towards elections in 2024. Once again he shared ideas with his colleagues on these visits,” the post stated.



In the November 4, 2023, presidential primaries Dr. Bawumia polled 61.47% of the total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates of the NPP to emerge the victor, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai- Nimoh polled 1, 459 representing 0.76% and 781 representing 0.40% respectively.



