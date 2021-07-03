Bawumia donates GH¢60K to 3 bereaved families, GH¢10K each to injured

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has led a government delegation to Ejura in the Ashanti Region to commiserate with the families of the three people who died in Ejura earlier this week.



The three, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka, was lynched while the other two, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, died from gunshots fired at a crowd of demonstrators by soldiers following the death of Kaaka.



The Vice President's visit on Friday, followed an earlier one on Thursday by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery.



The Vice President's delegation, which included National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah and National Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, called on the families of all the three victims, and also visited the injured.



At the bereaved families homes, Mr Osei-Mensah, who spoke on behalf of the Vice President, commiserated with the grieving families and assured them of the government's quest to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of their loved ones for appropriate action to be taken.



Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu led Islamic prayers for the three victims and also prayed to Allah to comfort the bereaved families.



Vice President Bawumia donated GH¢20,000 cedis to each of the three bereaved families, and also gave each of the injured GH¢10,000.



Dr Bawumia and the National Chief Imam later joined the Muslim community to observe Jummah prayers at the Ejura Central Mosque.