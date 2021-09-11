Bawumia donates 1,100 bags of cement, GH¢21,000 donated to Asokore Zongo

General News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, 10th September 2021, honoured his promise of donating 1,100 bags of cement and GH¢21,000 to the leadership of the Asokore Zongo community.



The promise was made when Dr Bawumia attended the final funeral rites of Hajia Zeinabu Sallow's late mother.



The presentation was done on behalf of the vice president by the Ashanti regional minister, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah and the Ashanti regional treasurer for the ruling NPP, Hajia Zeinabu Sallow.



Simon Osei-Mensah, in the presentation noted that, the gesture by the vice president is to aid the cause of the ongoing Asokore Zongo Central Mosque project.



Also present for the presentation were Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore constituency, Hon. Nana Ayew Afriyie, the DCE, Hon. Mary Boatemaa Marfo, Chairman Osei Adiyiah, constituency executives and many other residents of the community.



The traditional Chiefs, Zongo Chiefs, Imams and residents of the area who were present received the donation with excitement.



They expressed their gratitude to the Vice President for his kind gesture and the opportunity to pray for the vice president and also seek the blessings of Allah for the country.