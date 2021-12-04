Bawumia doing his best in managing Ghana’s economy – Duffour

Politics of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, has said in his opinion, vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is doing his best to manage the economy of Ghana.



Speaking on Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the seasoned entrepreneur revealed he took Dr. Bawumia to the Central Bank for the first time.



Bawumia rose to become deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana and now chairman of the economic management team and vice president.



Asked what he thinks of the economic management competence of the vice president, Dr. Duffour said “he is doing his best” revealing that, some time past he used to talk to the Vice President but that it’s been a while since they spoke.



Dr. Duffour is seeking to lead the opposition NDC in the 2024 poll.



Earlier a Clubhouse survey allegedly showed that 57% of the contributors believe Dr Kwabena Duffuor is favourable to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) compared to 41% who feel that way about John Mahama.



This was after a public lecture delivered by Dr Duffuor on job creation in Accra on Monday, November 29.



Joojo Dadson from the Ghana Democracy Forum in a remark on Clubhouse release said: “Duffuor represents the only viable alternative to the NPP in any shape or form. I think people’s gut instinct after hearing that speech will be: Dr. Duffuor is the right man to lead Ghana.



“The man is simply a breath of fresh air after the ding dongs we’ve had in this fourth republic – Smart, competent, serious with a dash of a sense of humor when appropriate,” Joojo Dadson added.