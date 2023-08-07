Bawumia didn’t win the support of NPP grassroots on a silver platter – Prince Gumah

Politics of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

An influential member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former National Youth Organiser aspirant Prince Gumah has argued that the people have chosen to back Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the flagbearership race because of his effort and commitment to advancing the cause of the party.



He insisted that the support he currently enjoys, which has led to accusations that he is the establishment candidate, is rewarded for his hard work and dedication to the party and not based on a feeling of entitlement like some other aspirant in the race.



The Former NPP National Youth Organiser aspirant pointed out that while one of the aspirants in the races feels entitled to the flagbearer position, Dr Bawumia has, through working for the party and attending to the needs of the members of the party won the hearts and minds of members and is there in pole position to win the race.



“He was there when party members needed him. Not like Mr. No Name [one of the aspirants] sitting down in your air-conditioned car and office believing that it’s your birthright to lead the party…if you can’t be there for the party members you have no business seeking to lead them,” he said in an interview with Bolgatanga based-Dreamz FM recently.



To drum home his message on how Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has met the needs of party members, Mr. Gumah gave examples of how he supported party members during the 2020 General Elections.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s political success currently is borne out of hard work and dedication to the party: from helping 275 MPs in their primaries and their general election in 2020; helping polling station executives during their election; helping area coordinators, and constituency executives during their elections; paying party memberships card to all delegates… This has never been done in the history of NPP,” he added.



He emphasized that the position of flagbearer of the party is not a birthright but is given to members deserving of the position based on their contribution and dedication to the party. Prince Gumah is optimistic that Dr. Bawumia will win the flagbearership race.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is running for the leadership of the NPP with nine others. He is generally seen as the favorite to win, as several opinion polls have confirmed. His main contenders are former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten and maverick Member of Parliament MP the Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



One of the aspirants Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko has suggested that he and seven other candidates have resolved that should there arise a situation that demands that they support a candidate, they would not support the establishment candidate (Dr Bawumia). But they would throw their weight behind some other.



This has been interpreted to mean that Boakye Agyarko and his colleagues are ‘ganging up’ Dr Bawumia’s candidature.



A Special Delegates Conference would be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of aspirants to five, and then a National Delegates Conference, which will elect the flagbearer, will be held on November 4, 2023.