Bawumia cuts sod for 167 km Tamale-Tatale highway

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

On Monday, 13 June 2022, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for the construction of a 167-kilometre highway from Tamale to Tatale in the Northern Region.



The massive highway, which has had a significant portion of it untarred for decades, forms part of the Eastern Corridor road linking major towns in the Northern, North East, Upper East, Oti, Volta, and Greater Accra Regions.



The $150 million project would include the provision of socio-economic complementary interventions in the form of schools, boreholes, and clinics within the project communities (Tamale, Mion, Yendi, Zabzugu & Tatale) and has been broken into two lots.



Lot one is the 61.98km Tatale-Yendi road -61.98km and lot 2 is the 106km Yendi-Tamale road.



The project is scheduled to be completed in two years.



After cutting sod for the construction of the road project, Dr. Bawumia also inspected ongoing works at the newly constructed Tamale International Airport.



This airport was the result of a loan contracted by government in 2018 from the UK Export Finance (UKEF).



The Tamale International Airport is an ultramodern edifice with a separate multipurpose terminal that will serve as a Hajj Terminal.



Works are 95% complete.